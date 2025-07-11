MSU's Jase Richardson Impressed in First Summer League Game
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson made their NBA Summer League debuts for the Orlando Magic on Thursday when they took on the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.
The Magic fell, 84-81, but Richardson shined, just as any Spartan fan would expect.
He turned in 14 points while shooting 5-8 from the field and 2-3 from deep. He also earned a rebound, an assist and a steal.
You can watch his highlights below, per the X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Spartans Hoops (@HoopsSpartans):
While it's just one game, it would seem Richardson's game is translating nicely from the collegiate level to the pros.
Richardson is joined on the Magic by his former Spartan teammate, Jaden Akins, who did not see action in Thursday's contest.
Akins went undrafted while Richardson was selected by Orlando with the 25th pick of the NBA Draft last month. He played just one season at Michigan State, where he was named to the Big Ten's All-Freshman team and a third-team All-Big Ten honoree.
Now, Richardson is getting his first taste of NBA action in Summer League, which will run through July 28.
Richardson is once again playing for a team his father, Spartan legend Jason Richardson, played for, as Jason Richardson had spent 109 games with the Magic in the early 2010s. He was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth overall pick of the 2001 NBA Draft after his two seasons at Michigan State, where he was part of the 2000 national title team.
Jase Richardson helped lead Michigan State to a Big Ten title and an Elite Eight appearance, as the program found a resurgence after what had been considered one of the more low periods of the Tom Izzo regime.
The former Spartan guard started the 2024-25 season coming off the bench before emerging as one of the best freshmen in the country.
Michigan State will look to find success without Jase Richardson next season, and he believes the future is bright.
"I think we're (Michigan State) headed in the right direction, for sure," he said last month. " ... The team's really talented, they have a great group of guys. And once again, there's doubt with (this) Michigan State team, and hoping the guys do the same thing they did last year and prove everybody wrong."
