Magic Unveil New Threads, Number for MSU's Richardson
Former Michigan State guard Jase Richardson has finally been given his first NBA number and gave fans a first look at what his new threads will look like this year. The Orlando Magic's social media released a mock-up photo of Richardson's first jersey.
The Spartan standout will sport the No. 11 in his first season in Central Florida. The white base with black pinstripes, adding the Magic blue numbers outlined by black and all tied together with the black block "Richardson" across the back. A very clean look for one of MSU's top players in recent history.
Drafted No. 25 overall, Richardson is the 13th first-round pick under the head coaching tutelage of Hall-of-Fame legend Tom Izzo. After being projected to go within the first 15-20 picks, Richardson slightly fell to the back half of the opening round but certainly found his fit as he stated.
Richardson's father, Jason, wore the No. 23 during his one-plus season with the Magic from 2010-11 to 2011-12. There have already been photoshopped images of the two sporting their Orlando jerseys together in the same backcourt. Divine intervention, some would call it, Richardson's fate lies with the Magic.
There is no doubt that students across East Lansing, as well as fans in Orlando, will be sporting the same jersey or potentially the black and blue versions that are set to release as the season draws closer. This is going to be a staple jersey, especially if Richardson shines early.
NBA Summer League training camp begins on Monday, but Richardson has already touched down in the Sunshine State and is ready to get to work. He will travel to Las Vegas to compete amongst the rest of the top draft picks and other young players in the league.
Richardson's jersey is not yet available for purchase in the NBA's official store, but over the coming weeks, it will be available for the general public to get one of their own. The way-too-early depth chart has Richardson as the first shooting guard off the bench behind newly acquired Desmond Bane.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation and give us your thoughts on Richardson's jersey reveal WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.