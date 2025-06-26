How Jase Richardson Can Help Improve Michigan State Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans have been known for their dominance in many sports that are fan favorites, especially on the basketball court. With dominance during the season comes big headlines during the offseason.
The Spartans have many standout players from last season and will be returning multiple players, but their best player was drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft on Wednesday -- former Spartan guard Jase Richardson, who had many NBA scouts drooling during the spring and early summer. Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic at pick No. 25.
Richardson finished his lone season at Michigan State with 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49/45/84 splits from the field. The fact that he was merely a freshman is a good thing for recruiting as it can help bump the scenery for the Spartans as they look to bring many of the best prospects to East Lansing.
When a prospect sees the ability for a school to utilize their freshmen, this can often be a green light for them to dig deeper into the program, but when they can take that a step further it is worth noting. This is something that will catch recruits' attention, especially with the track record that the staff and program has.
The Spartans signed two players in the 2025 recruiting class, which isn't a high amount, but the quality of players is great. One of them, of course, was four-star forward Cam Ward, who committed to the Spartans over the Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles and many more.
The Spartans also brought in another four-star forward Jordan Scott from Virginia. He committed to the Spartans over the Virginia Tech Hokies, Washington Huskies, Florida State Seminoles and many more.
What is next is for the Spartans to look into building the 2026 class, where they have offered many prospects, including Anthony Thompson, the No. 9 prospect in the nation, per 247Sports, who already has strong interest in Michigan State.
With Richardson going in the draft early, the Spartans will have a chance to assert their dominance in the recruiting world, riding the high of a pitch they can use for the 2026 recruiting class.
