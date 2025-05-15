REPORT: MSU Hoops Receives High Grade for 2024 Season
The Michigan State Spartans had a resurgent season in 2024, winning the Big Ten regular season by three games and making a run to the Elite Eight.
Spartan fans were desperate for a season like this, as they became frustrated with sweating through Selection Sunday to see if the team would even make the tournament.
Instead, Tom Izzo made his deepest run in the tournament since 2019, falling one game short of his ninth Final Four appearance. A better shooting night could have helped MSU take down top-seeded Auburn.
The Spartans dominated the conference all season long, losing just three conference games and pulling off several double-digit comebacks.
What did the national media think of MSU’s season?
ESPN’s Myron Medcalf gave the Spartans an A, as he did with Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
On MSU’s season, Medcalf wrote:
“Tom Izzo didn't have a fleet of five-star recruits or seven-figure transfers on his roster, but he still managed to dominate the Big Ten and orchestrate one of the most surprising rallies of his tenure.”
What did Medcalf like about what the Spartans did in 2024-25?
“Freshman Jase Richardson, the son of Jason Richardson, who played for Izzo when the Spartans won the national title in 2000, emerged as a young star (12.1 PPG, 41% from beyond the arc) and an NBA prospect for a gritty team that also relied on Jaden Akins, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman. With top-five marks in the Big Ten in offensive and defensive efficiency, Michigan State won the conference's regular-season title by three games, earned a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight in a season that proved the 70-year-old Izzo hasn't lost his fastball.”
Izzo is now tasked with replacing much of his production from that deep run, as his top three scorers have all departed (unless Richardson makes a surprise decision to return).
Izzo has already hit the transfer portal for perimeter shooting, landing Florida Atlantic’s Kaleb Glenn and Samford’s Trey Fort. He could have a backup point guard in Miami’s Divine Ugochukwu, who will visit next week.
It is not far-fetched to think this team could be right back in the thick of the Big Ten race next season, as Izzo showed he is still one of the best coaches in the country.
