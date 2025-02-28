Spartans Continue to Thrive Off Scoring Distribution
The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (23-5, 14-3) found a way to their third-straight win over a ranked opponent, moving their win streak up to four games. They defeated the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6) on Wednesday night, and they did it by using their entire team once again.
The Spartans came out with one of their biggest road wins of the season with junior guard Tre Holloman hitting a half-court shot at the buzzer to defeat Maryland, 58-55. Despite the heroics from Holloman, the entire Spartan roster contributed to this win in the scoring sheet.
The only player to score in double figures for Michigan State was freshman guard Jase Richardson with 15. The other nine players that got into the game, scored at least two points. All 10 players scored in the win, something the Spartans have done all season long.
Coach Tom Izzo spoke after the game and dropped an incredible stat about his team's scoring distribution and how often they have incorporated the entire team to make an impact. The Terrapins had zero bench points, as only their starting five players contributed to the scoring margin.
"How about for the 17th time, we had all 10 players score; that's unbelievable," Izzo said. " ... We did say our strength in numbers has to be the reason, because five against five, they win, and I guess five against 10, we won. It's been the battle cry to be different and have strength in numbers all year, and tonight was a night when it really benefited us."
Michigan State has played 28 games this season and 17 of them have featured every player scoring. That is shockingly impressive for any team in college basketball to do, but the Spartans possess some of the strongest depth in the nation.
The Spartans may have just two players that average 10 or more points, but seven different players are scoring seven or more per game. They may not have that one killer that goes off for 25-30 points each night, but the consistent production from every single player is something to marvel at.
