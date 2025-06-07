MSU Legend Jason Richardson Recalls First NBA Starting Assignment: Michael Jordan
Jason Richardson had a long and successful career in the NBA following his two years at Michigan State.
Richardson entered the draft after an All-American sophomore season and would be drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the fifth overall pick.
While Richardson was riding high as a lottery pick, coming into the league as a national champion and one of the best college basketball had to offer, he got quite the rude awakening.
Richardson's first starting matchup was with Michael Jordan when he was a Washington Wizard. The Spartan legend had no fear, though, and was ready for the moment -- at least from a confidence standpoint.
Jordan, even in the twilight of his career, would show Richardson just how tough it is to try to contain arguably the greatest player basketball has ever seen.
Richardson's first starting matchup was against Michael Jordan
"I was 20 years old, like, 'Oh, it's on. It's about to go on,'" Richardson recalled when he recently joined "Podcast P with Paul George."
"First play of the game is for me, it's ran for me. I catch the ball, I see Mike, I'm like, 'Oh yeah.' Try to make a move, Mike steal the ball, go down, boom, score a point, right?
"Next play, I'm guarding him in the post. (Jordan says) 'They got this young a-- rookie on me? Aw, hell no. It's about to be a long night for you, young mother------, it's about to be a long night. Long story short, Mike had 32 that night. I had 8.
"It was a long night. And he talked s--- to me the whole night. And that was like -- man, I didn't know what to do because, one, I didn't idolize Jordan, but I had watched him and I respected how great he was. And then, two, it's just like, 'Damn, this man is at 38 doing this to me, man. How am I going to survive in this league? He's 38. And he's controlling me, he dominated me.'"
Jordan was a minority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) when Richardson played in Charlotte. And even then, he still had the same competitive drive. He became majority owner in 2010.
