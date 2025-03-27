Jason Richardson Sounds Off on What is Destroying College Sports
Michigan State Spartans legend and former 2000 national champion Jason Richardson expressed his thoughts on college athletics and how there are a trifecta of factors "destroying" college football and basketball. Times have changed since he was a Spartan, and he has recognized the changes.
"3 things that are destroying NCAA football & basketball," Richardson wrote. "Transfer portal timing (open up during March Madness & Bowl season). Unlimited transfer portal entry. Prop bets on college game."
This is far from the old metaphor an old man shouting at the clouds, these are fair gripes that many figures in both respective sports have voiced their frustrations about. Richardson's first two points spoke on the transfer portal is opening at the worst possible time and having zero regulations.
After 52 of the 68 teams in this year's NCAA Tournament were eliminated by the end of last Sunday, an immense number of players wasted no time putting their names in the portal. One being Michigan Wolverines freshman Justin Pippen, which is wild to see since his team is still playing in the Big Dance.
From a program perspective that is still playing, teams are having to compete for the most talented transfer players while preparing for their next opponent in the Sweet 16 or the Sugar Bowl. It takes away from preparation and has zero limitation as to when and how many times a player can transfer.
There are players that have played for three teams in three seasons, like an NBA journeyman in the tail end of his career. The bond and relationships with a campus, coaching staff, and teammates is nonexistent because everyone is either looking to get paid or have the easiest chance at a title.
Richardson's final point is in regards to gambling and the prop betting that is offered by college kids. One commenter responded to the Spartan legend's original post, asking how the overwhelming gambling scene is ruining both sports.
"When college athletes don’t meet expectations set by prop bets, bettors often harass and threaten them on social media platforms," Richardson wrote. "This behavior severely impacts the mental health and well being of student-athletes."
He is not too far off with this take. Just a few weeks ago, Indiana Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo was quoted speaking on how the social media world is treating these kids like professional athletes, sending disgusting messages to them for not scoring 15 points and eight rebounds.
"All we're trying to do is win for this fanbase," Ballo said after Indiana's Big Ten Tournament loss. "But you lose a game, and the next thing you know, your DMs are crazy. Death wishes, death threats... nobody wants to live like that. It's not helping anybody."
As college sports turn into professional organizations with revenue, ratings, and paying players as the top priorities, it has begun to poison the game that Richardson grew up playing. Where each player grew through their respective program and worked to win a title at the school they stuck with.
Please be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our lively community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to read all our daily MSU athletics content.