Five-Star Wing Compared to Father, Spartan Legend
The Michigan State Spartans strangely have not offered 2026 five-star small forward Jaxon Richardson, brother of recent NBA draftee Jase Richardson and father Jason, both former Spartan guards.
A recent player comparison gives Spartan fans a taste of what player he could be if he were to come to MSU next year.
ESPN's Paul Biancardi released his "Boys' basketball recruiting: NBA comps for top 2026 players," a piece in which he discussed what type of player Richardson could become. Funny enough, the comparison was directly linked back to his father.
"Jaxon's father, Jason, starred at Michigan State and then in the NBA," Biancardi wrote. "His brother, Jase, also played at Michigan State before being picked in the first round of the 2025 draft by the Orlando Magic. As is the case in the Richardson family, Jaxon is the best talent most times he steps on the court.
"He has dynamic vertical bounce and will always affect games at the rim, but his swing skill is his developing jump shot from both midrange and beyond the arc. He has made legitimate progress as a stationary shooter, on the run and in catch-and-shoot scenarios -- to the point where defenders now must honor his shot and close out hard.
"Then, he has them right where he wants them as it opens up his drive game. As a rising senior, it's time for Richardson to round out his game and make more of an impact both defensively and on the glass."
Richardson is the No. 7 ranked small forward in the country and the No. 20 overall player in the nation for the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has pulled in over 20 offers, gaining interest from top Big Ten programs and other SEC powerhouses as well.
The only problem is that Izzo and the Spartans have yet to extend an offer to him, piquing interest as to why. Back in January, Michigan State Spartans On SI discussed MSU's lack of an offer and gave a reasoning as to why they have not pursued him like many expected:
The Spartans were forward-heavy in the 2025 class, landing Jordan Scott and Cam Ward. It looks like they are predominantly targeting guards in the 2026 cycle. Is that the reason for Jaxon's lack of an offer?
It would be incredible if the Spartans were able to get a third Richardson in a Spartan uniform, but due to the potential emergence of both Ward and Scott this upcoming season, it would be tough to squeeze Richardson into that future lineup.
A potential transfer decision could bring him to East Lansing if the chips were to fall in the right places way down the road.
