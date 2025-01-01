Why Hasn't MSU Offered Elite Hoops Legacy Richardson?
For Michigan State, legacies mean everything. Jason Richardson was one of the highest-rated recruits that Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo pulled in. Richardson was part of the 2000 national championship team with Mateen Cleaves, Morris Peterson and the rest of a stacked roster that Izzo has yet to match in-depth, experience, and ability.
Richardson then went on to a successful NBA career that spanned 13 years and averaged 17.1 points per game. His son Jase is a true freshman for Izzo. The son was a four-star prospect and the biggest name from the 2024 recruiting haul, a win for the legacy pipeline at Michigan State.
"It's a great honor and a privilege, if you really think about it. If a dad didn't have a good time there, would he want his son going there?" Izzo told our Aidan Champion at Big Ten Basketball Media Days in October. "You think to yourself. But they are completely different. Jase is kind of a 1-2 guy, and his dad, Jason, was kind of a 3-4 guy when he got there, and then, he became a great shooter as time went on.
"They're both good athletes, but when Jace makes a dunk in practice, I say, 'You're about 2 feet below your dad, but you're getting there' because Jason was special in that respect. Both great guys. I always tease Jason that Jase is also an incredible student. Not that Jason wasn't a good student, but Jase is an incredible student. So they have some differences. Jase is a better shooter at the same age than Jason was."
Then there is Jaxon, younger brother to Jase. Jaxon is the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2026 class, per the e247Sports Composite rankings, and more like his father, Jason. Jaxon is a forward at 6-foot-6. For Columbus High School in Florida, Jaxon is a force and he holds 11 offers as of now.
The odd thing? None of those offers are from Michigan State. It's hard to believe he'll be offered from the Spartans when it's all said and done. He's a legacy, for one, and it's not like he is lacking ability or being carried by the name on the back of his jersey. He is a borderline five-star player.
The Spartans were forward-heavy in the 2025 class, landing Jordan Scott and Cam Ward. It looks like they are predominantly targeting guards in the 2026 cycle. Is that the reason for Jaxon's lack of an offer?
