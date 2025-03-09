MSU's Success Tied to Emotional Leaders
The Michigan State Spartans have had a resurgent season for one major reason: their mentality.
The Spartans are out to not only beat their opponents but destroy them. They want to win every game as convincingly as possible.
Tom Izzo has been begging for someone to have that mentality in the last few years. His teams in the last few years did not have it, which resulted in MSU having to white-knuckle Selection Sunday.
This year’s team won the Big Ten because it was able to out-tough everyone it played. MSU may not be more talented than some of its opponents, but it will always be tougher.
Several players have stepped up for Izzo into an emotional leader role. They may not be the best players on the team, but they know how to bring the energy when the team needs it.
Jaxon Kohler comes to mind when considering the team’s top emotional leader. Whenever the team needs a hustle rebound or an important bucket down low, Kohler delivers.
The Spartans ended a slump by beating Illinois on the road last month due to Kohler’s 23 points and 10 rebounds. MSU needed someone to rise to the occasion, and Kohler was the one to make it happen.
Kohler fires the team up whenever he gets an and-1, which, if they are trailing, brings energy back to his teammates. Kohler is aware of the situation and knows when to increase the intensity.
Tre Holloman is another one of MSU’s emotional leaders. His ability to hit a flurry of buckets can fire the team up and spark a run, as it has several times this season.
Holloman’s heated interaction with Iowa guard Brock Harding turned the tides for the Spartans when they were trailing in the second half. The team locked in after that moment and turned it into a double-digit lead, ultimately winning by 7.
Coen Carr’s athleticism and aggressiveness will always spark a run for this Spartan team. An absurdly athletic dunk and a primal scream are enough for anyone to get in the right mindset to make a dagger run.
These are the players Izzo will turn to when the team needs a jolt in the NCAA Tournament. Having players with the right mentality can sometimes be more valuable than having a supremely talented roster.
