Will MSU Shorten Rotation in March?
The Michigan State Spartans are on a roll as the NCAA Tournament approaches.
The Spartans still have to play Michigan to finish the regular season and then play in the Big Ten Tournament, but Tom Izzo’s team should land a 2 seed in the big dance.
One of the biggest reasons MSU has been so successful this season is its depth. Few teams have been able to counter the number of bodies the Spartans put on the floor.
However, teams often shorten their rotations in March and play only about seven players. They do this to keep their starters on the floor for as long as possible.
Would Izzo shorten his rotation when the tournament begins? Or will he use his depth to his advantage when other teams are not playing as many players?
Despite it being commonplace in college basketball, Izzo should stick to what has gotten him back to the conference mountaintop.
Izzo has the rare ability to make full lineup changes when he wants to see a new energy on the floor.
When Jeremy Fears Jr., Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson, Jaxon Kohler, and Szymon Zapala are done, he can sub in Tre Holloman, Frankie Fidler, Coen Carr, Xavier Booker, and Carson Cooper.
How many teams will be able to counter that? How many teams will have enough fresh legs to outlast this MSU team?
Not only is MSU deep, but it is also one of the best defensive teams in the country. When every player on the floor defends at a high level, opposing teams tire out quickly.
The Spartans are likely going to land a 1 or 2 seed in the tournament, so they will face lower seeds that will not have the depth to hang with them. It would not make sense to shorten the rotation and allow their opponent the chance to counter.
Izzo has never been the type of coach to do something because every other coach in college basketball is doing it. He will do what he feels gives MSU the best chance to win.
Having one of, if not the, deepest team in college basketball is an advantage for Izzo and the Spartans. He should use it to make a deep run and have a chance at winning his second national title.
