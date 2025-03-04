An Aggressive Jeremy Fears Jr. Would Propel MSU
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the hottest teams in all of college basketball over the last month.
MSU has won five consecutive games, four of which against ranked opponents and three on the road. Many thought Tom Izzo’s team’s season could go into a tailspin after the home loss to Indiana.
Despite winning these games in convincing fashion, there seems to be the feeling that this team still has another gear to reach. The ceiling is immeasurable, should they stop turning the ball over and start hitting shots from the outside.
One player who must improve their play is redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. The team’s catalyst, MSU needs Fears to play, well, without any fears.
Throughout February, Fears looked hesitant in the half-court. He did not seek his own shot or push the tempo often.
Fears has only taken 43 shots over the last eight games, connecting on only 13 (30.2 percent). Not hitting his shots will not help his confidence.
It looked like he snapped out of his funk against Michigan, hitting 4-of-8 shots and scoring 10 important points. However, in the two games since, he has scored just 6 points with six assists.
The Spartans are at their best when Fears is playing aggressively. He has a better jump shot than he realizes, and he can make a lot happen for the offense when he pushes the tempo, penetrating the lane and getting to the basket.
Izzo continues to start Fears because he is the smartest player on the team when the ball is in his hands and a game-changer defensively. Despite the offense not clicking in a while, Fears is a net positive on the floor for this team.
While guards like Jase Richardson and Tre Holloman have more scoring capabilities, neither can facilitate or run the offense like Fears can.
If Fears can add more in the scoring department and be more assertive with his decision-making in the half-court, it could unlock a world of possibilities for this basketball team.
Izzo should not even consider benching Fears for a second. He is too valuable to the team’s success.
However, he should encourage Fears not to be so timid. The team is better when he attacks.
We will see if Fears finds some aggression as the team pursues a Big Ten title.
