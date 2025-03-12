WATCH: MSU G Jeremy Fears Jr. Talks Big Ten Tournament, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is getting ready to play in his first Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
The young Spartan had to watch from the bench last year, but this time, he will get a say in it. And his team is going to need him.
Fears, the Spartans' floor general, has been key to this program getting back to its winning ways as the top team in the conference, and this squad will continue to rely on him as it seeks to accomplish the rest of its goals that lie ahead.
Fears addressed the media on Tuesday. You can watch some of his availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Michigan State coach Tom Izzo's opening statement of his postgame press conference that followed the Spartans' Senior Day win over Michigan on Sunday:
Izzo: "As you get older, you don't know when you'll get another opportunity to enjoy something. But so many people I want to thank. I just think our marketing people are brilliant. Our AD, our president. And everybody did their job, and our fans and former players -- that's why I never wanted to leave this place. And I know every place has good things and bad things. We've had our share of bad things. But I just love the direction we're headed. I'm glad I stuck around to hopefully be part of this resurgence. And not for the athletics, for the program, I'm just talking about for all of us. So, the game was -- I thought we played awfully well first half. We really did, shot it better, didn't turn the ball over, two turnovers. They had a bunch of them. The second half, we started out good, we get that 25-point lead, and then, we were poor, and they were good. Give them credit, they were good. But we turned the ball over like I haven't seen. I mean, we're spin dribbling, we did some crazy things. And so, I think it'll be a good teaching point in the film session that you can't have those leads; you get in the tournament when it's one-and-done, and those things cost you. So, hopefully, we'll learn from it.”
