Does MSU's Fears Have NBA Path Similar to Younger Brother?
Michigan State redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. is primed to lead the Spartans this season in hopes of a second-straight Big Ten title and run to the Final Four in 2025-26. But does Fears have what it takes to follow in his brother's footsteps and become an NBA talent?
Fears' younger brother, Jeremiah, was drafted No. 7 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2025 NBA Draft following a sensational freshman season with the Oklahoma Sooners. Jeremiah averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, more than good enough to be a top-10 pick.
The older Fears, in East Lansing, is two inches shorter than his younger brother at 6-2, so the rebound numbers are not there, but the assists are even better. Jeremy averaged a team-high 5.4 assists this past season and will likely boost that number higher this season.
The kryptonite currently holding Fears back from an NBA draft selection is his scoring ability. He would be a top-10 talent in the Big Ten next season if he is able to elevate his scoring efficiency and overall productivity, and it seems to be trending in that direction.
In the Moneyball Pro-Am that is currently taking place this summer, Fears is averaging 26 points per game with 2.5 3-point shots per contest. His shot is getting better, which is going to translate to some high-scoring games this year.
Different highlight clips of Fears knocking down deep 3-pointers along with thunderous dunks at the rim show he has not only grown physically, but with his confidence as well. He averaged just 7.2 points on 39.7% shooting this past season, numbers that must be higher if he wants an NBA deal.
MSU's first-round draft pick Jase Richardson (No. 25 to the Orlando Magic) measured in at 6 1/2 feet and has already been thriving in NBA Summer League with his clutch shot-making ability. Fears is bigger and has the basketball IQ to play in the NBA. It will take a knack for scoring to get him to the next level.
It definitely helps that Fears was able to get to experience the draft process with
"Just to know the experience, know what's going on, how things go, and just knowing the game," Fears said. "He's (Jeremiah) kind of going to be going through it, so he can give me some advice and some knowledge on it, hopefully when it's that time. So, just really grateful that we have somebody there."
