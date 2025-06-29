Why Moneyball Pro-Am is so Important for MSU Community
The 20th annual Moneyball Pro-Am kicked off last week at Holt High School, less than 20 miles from the Michigan State Spartans' campus in East Lansing. An event that features all of the top Spartans every single summer is a staple in the community and something that sets MSU apart from other schools.
Almost the entire Spartan roster is split up across multiple different teams, open to the public to come watch what many of the new and returning faces of Michigan State basketball. A big question surrounding the event: What is the importance and purpose of this local summer league?
Surely, many of the Spartans could go find other prestigious summer leagues across the country that involve top players from across the nation, but there is something about Moneyball that ultimately benefits this team in the long run.
The event gives players a valuable opportunity to compete against each other, still building those relationships early in the season. It is also a great tool to bring the community together and get them familiar with MSU's stars, especially for those who can't make it out to games in the winter due to various reasons.
Each team is sponsored by a different company, which helps bring revenue to the league, allowing them to host some of the top players in the nation. Team names include Faygo, Snipes, Tri-City Trust and Case Credit Union.
The dunks that junior Coen Carr was putting on display this past week were otherworldly, commonplace to what much of the country saw last year. He is just one example of what makes this event special and gives MSU that added edge that they need as competitors as well as teammates.
Carr also has 88 points in two games in the league, while sophomore guard Kur Teng leads the league with eight 3-pointers.
Michigan State Spartans On SI's own Aidan Champion was at the event this past week, covering all of the action. You can watch highlights from the Moneyball Pro-Am's first week WHEN YOU CLICK HERE.
You can catch the Spartans in action all the way until July 31, with games being played every Tuesday and Thursday, except for this week, which is an off week.
