Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: NBA Draft
Michigan State sent yet another player to the NBA on Wednesday as former Spartan guard Jase Richardson was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 25th overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Richardson was one of eight players from the Big Ten to go in the first round.
While the Michigan State product wasn't invited to the green room, there was a Spartan who was in attendance -- redshirt sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who was there in support of his younger brother, Jeremiah Fears, who was drafted with the seventh overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Our Aidan Champion discusses the first round of the draft on this latest edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
Richardson shined in his lone season with the Spartans, earning All-Big Ten Third Team and conference All-Freshman Team honors.
The draftee was roommates with Michigan State junior forward Coen Carr. Carr spoke on Richardson when he addressed media members at the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday.
"He's (Richardson) a great guy," Carr said. "He's one of my best friends, he was my roommate. So, to be able to see him live out his dreams is great. I'm just happy for him. Ready to see where he lands; that's going to be one of my new favorite teams where he goes. So yeah, it's going to be fun."
Going into last season, most on the outside didn't foresee Richardson being a first-round draft pick after just one season. But as soon as Richardson got his first start, he took off.
"I knew he had the opportunity to do this since he got here. He just got his opportunities, and he made the most of them," Carr said. "That's all you can do, that's all you can ask for. He got his opportunities, so he just did what he was supposed to do."
Richardson became more than just the son of a Spartan legend (Jason Richardson). He became a Michigan State great in his own right.
For that, he earned the right to hear his name called on Wednesday.
