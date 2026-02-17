3 Spartans Who Need to Make Impact Against UCLA

The Michigan State Spartans men's basketball has endured a difficult four-game stretch. Losses to rival Michigan Wolverines men's basketball, an upset road defeat at Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball, and a 21-point blowout loss to the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball have left the Spartans searching for momentum. With the remaining schedule offering little relief, a response is urgently needed.

Against Wisconsin, Michigan State delivered one of its poorest defensive performances of the season, allowing 92 points — the second-most the Spartans have surrendered all year.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles against Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Senior Nick Boyd led the way with 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5-of-7 from three-point range. Junior John Blackwell added 24 points on 6-of-14 shooting and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Following the game, head coach Tom Izzo admitted he regretted not recruiting Blackwell out of high school.

Offensively, little went right for the Spartans. Coen Carr led Michigan State with 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Jeremy Fears Jr. recorded 12 points and 14 assists but struggled with efficiency, shooting 3-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from three. In his third career start, Jordan Scott had difficulty defensively against Boyd, highlighted by a step-back three that underscored the team’s defensive struggles.

Michigan State's Coen Carr checks the scoreboard during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Now, Michigan State turns its focus to the UCLA Bruins men's basketball, who feature former Spartan Xavier Booker. For the Spartans to secure a much-needed win, three players must elevate their play.

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. prepares to shoot free throws against Illinois during overtime on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fears posted another double-double against Wisconsin with 12 points and 14 assists, but his overall impact was limited by inefficient shooting. Connecting on just 3-of-12 from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range, Fears struggled to score consistently.

While he excels at getting to the free-throw line and creating opportunities for teammates, Michigan State needs more offensive efficiency from its floor general. Shooting 43% from the field and 25% from three this season, Fears must continue developing his perimeter shot — especially with a demanding schedule ahead.

Jordan Scott

Michigan State's Jordan Scott warms up for a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on S

Scott impressed in his first two career starts, including a standout defensive effort against Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball freshman Keaton Wagler. However, against Wisconsin, he faced a much tougher challenge in Boyd and struggled to contain him.

Boyd’s 29-point performance exposed some defensive lapses, and Scott will likely face another major test against UCLA’s leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, who averages nearly 18 points per game. Scott must respond with improved positioning, discipline, and confidence on the defensive end.

Cam Ward

Michigan State's Cam Ward takes off on a fast break after an Illinois miss during the first half on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Ward has provided solid contributions since returning from a wrist injury and previously played strong defense against Illinois. However, he struggled to make an impact against Wisconsin.

Ward finished with just four points on 2-of-2 shooting and three rebounds in 19 minutes. Defensively, he had difficulty containing Blackwell when matched up, forcing adjustments from Izzo. Michigan State will need Ward’s defensive energy and versatility to return if it hopes to slow UCLA’s perimeter attack.

If Fears can pair playmaking with efficient scoring, Scott rebounds defensively, and Ward provides stability on both ends, Michigan State can steady itself before the postseason push.

