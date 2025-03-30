WATCH: MSU's Fears Talks Mentors Walker, Hoggard, More
ATLANTA, Ga. -- The previous four seasons for Michigan State basketball were a down period, one that had people questioning the Spartans' longtime hold on the Big Ten and if Tom Izzo's best years were behind him.
The squad had some great players, including Tyson Walker, who gave everything he had to try to keep the program relevant. His fellow backcourt sidekick, AJ Hoggard, had his moments but ultimately decide to finish his collegiate career at Vanderbilt.
Regardless of how you interpret the legacy these two left behind at Michigan State, they did help build the foundation of where the program is now: on the verge of another Final Four.
Walker and Hoggard were in attendance for the Spartans' victory over Ole Miss on Friday, supporting their brothers and former coach.
It was special for redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr., who followed the pair's guidance as a first-year collegiate player last season.
He spoke on this and more when he addressed the media on Saturday. You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo also spoke to reporters on Saturday. Below is a partial transcript from his presser:
Q. The eight remaining teams in this tournament are the top eight teams in KenPom. I know you've had thoughts about the portal or the urinal, as you call it, redistributing talent. I wonder if you think maybe that speaks to that at all, but more specifically to your program, you said you wanted to get back to this point last year. How proud are you of the fact that you are in that group
Izzo: "I'm really proud of these players. They've done a lot more than a lot of people know. You ask them to sacrifice a little bit, it's not like somebody should have played a bunch more minutes, but three, four minutes here or there they sacrificed.
"They sacrificed -- there's been nine different leading scorers on our team. That doesn't normally happen. But as you go through the year, and people get upset about he didn't get to play as much, his average isn't quite as high, his this, his that. It just depends what's important because we're still playing, which means we're relevant. People are talking about our guys, and that exposure helps them. I really believe that these kids have learned how to sacrifice, and some of them had to wait their turn a little bit.
"Some of them will play at the next level maybe, and when they get there, they're probably going to wait their turn again. They're probably going to sacrifice again. That's what I love about what I do. I think these are all life lessons. I think this is the way it's going to be. I think sometimes right now we're leaning towards Disneyland and the real world's not Disneyland. I am proud of every one of them. I mean, every one of them. Frankie Fidler was starting at the beginning of the year. He played eight minutes in some games later on.
"Zapala, as you said, didn't play a minute yesterday. It wasn't all his fault. It was a different concept in sports. We had to do whatever we could do to win a game. To me, that seems like a pretty good concept because Zapala is still going to benefit. He didn't play last night. He'll play tomorrow. But more importantly, we're still playing. He's still relevant. That's what I think is cool.
"There's a lot of guys that haven't played -- a lot of good players didn't even make the NCAA Tournament. There's some good players that didn't even make the Big Ten Tournament. This has been a cool experience for me too. We said we're going to be a little different, do a little different way. We have.
"The only way it works, your staff and your players buy in. Our players bought in better than most older, older adults do. So, I'm proud of them."
Follow along with our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to join our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.