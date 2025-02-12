Jimmy Butler Drops Massive Praise on Michigan State Legend
Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Golden State Warriors after being dealt from the Miami Heat before the NBA trade deadline, which means he is now a teammate of Draymond Green.
Green can definitely be a bit rough around the edges sometimes, so not everyone always gets along with him. However, Green has apparently been making Butler's transition to his new surroundings very smooth.
Speaking about Green shortly after his arrival in Golden State, Butler said that the Michigan State legend has been crucial in helping him adjust.
"He's telling me what he sees, and I'm telling him what I see," Butler said after the Warriors' win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. "Hell, I don't know too many of the plays right now anyway, so he's definitely telling me where to go on the floor. And I'm grateful, he's shown me so much grace in understanding I am new here, even though I've been around the league for so long. He's showing me the way, and I'm very thankful for Draymond."
Green and Butler are two of the more explosive personalities in the NBA, so it will definitely be interesting to see how the two mesh with the Warriors.
Green is now in his 13th professional season, with all of them coming in Golden State. He is averaging 8.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 41.8/34.5/61.0 shooting splits this year.
Obviously, the 34-year-old has been struggling quite a bit with his efficiency, as his true-shooting percentage of 52.9 percent is not ideal.
Green actually began the season on a hot streak, as he shot 50 percent from 3-point range in five October games and then proceeded to sink 38.3 percent of his triples in November.
Since then, Green's three-point percentage has declined each month, and early on in February, he is making just 16.7 percent of his treys.
Still, the Michigan State product provides significant value in other aspects of the game, such as in his playmaking ability, his defensive prowess and his basketball IQ.
While Green's passion can sometimes get the best of him, it has played a pivotal role in the Warriors' success over the last decade, and Butler is now witnessing it first hand.
