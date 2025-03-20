REPORT: CBB Insider Has Spartans in Final Four
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (26-6) are just one day away from kicking off their play in the NCAA Tournament, starting with the No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs on Friday night in Cleveland. One college basketball guru predicts the Spartans to go on another marquee run.
CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein joined Barstool Sports' top sports podcast, "Pardon My Take," to discuss his bracket predictions and the reasonings behind his picks. Rothstein is high on the Spartans this year, as he has them making quite the run out of the south region.
"Let's start on the top left of your bracket, which is the 'region of depth,' the south region. I'm looking right now at these teams at the top, Auburn, Michigan State, Texas A&M," Rothstein said.
"Really deep rotations on all of these teams, all of these teams can really go into their bench. ... I'm going to take Marquette to beat New Mexico and Michigan State to beat Marquette. ... I've got Auburn against Michigan State in a regional final [Elite Eight] in Atlanta, and I've got Tom Izzo getting back to the Final Four."
Rothstein is one of the elite basketball minds in the sport currently and is a high believer in what the Spartans have done this year and their chances at an 11th Final Four appearance. The fact that he has the Spartans defeating No. 1 overall seed, Auburn, says a lot about his thoughts on MSU.
Rothstein picked the Spartans to fall to No. 1 seed Florida in the Final Four and the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars to win the whole thing. The dominance that has been shown from the Gators in recent weeks is impressive, but this Michigan State team has proven they can beat anyone.
If the Spartans are able to make it as far as Rothstein predicts, it will be another feather in Tom Izzo's cap, and the city of East Lansing will be in a frenzy. Michigan State has made the Final Four six times since winning its last national championship (2000). Can it find a way to get over the hump?
