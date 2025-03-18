Izzo on How MSU Can Make a Run in the NCAA Tournament
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently learned who, when and where his team will be playing in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.
The legendary coach joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday to discuss his team, the tournament and more. He is geared up and ready for another marquee postseason push.
Izzo spoke with McAfee, co-host A.J. Hawk, and the rest of the crew and was asked what his team needs to do if they want to make a deep run in the tournament. The Spartans' 30-year head coach has been to eight Final Fours and has one national championship (2000), and is looking for another in 2025.
"We got to get a little better with our 3-point shooting, that's been a weakness all year, but we've defended, we've rebounded, we've ran good, we've shot free throws, we got to the line," Izzo said.
"You got to be good enough to be great and then lucky enough to win in this tournament, because there's always a Cinderella out there or there's always an upset waiting. Unlike you guys' sport, football, usually the bigger, stronger, better team wins, we've got to put that damn orange thing in that hoop and some nights, no matter how good a play you run, it just doesn't get there. And so, that's why I say, you got to be a little lucky too, but I like the fact that our defense travels and we'll see what it can do for us."
This year marks the Spartans' 27th consecutive season heading to the tournament, the longest streak of any program or any coach in history. Izzo is the most seasoned coach in the entire dance and is very aware of what it will take to win games, specifically talking about defense.
3-point shooting is going to be a massive factor for this team. If they shoot the way they did against Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament, this team is winning a national title. If they go 3-20 from downtown while their opponent makes over 40%, it could be an early exit for the Green and White.
Michigan State's defense and rebounding will save IT from disaster when a team is shooting that well. The Spartans are the second-best team in the country at defending the 3-pointer (27.9%) and the 15th-ranked rebounding team (30.8 rebounds per game).
If they are sound in those two categories, a Final Four could be near.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.