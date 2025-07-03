MSU Freshman Scott Has Major Strength That May Be Overlooked
Michigan State has two incoming freshmen who could have significant roles on next season's squad.
The one who has received the most attention is forward Cam Ward, a former four-star prospect and the all-time scoring leader in Maryland high school basketball.
But his fellow freshman teammate and roommate, Jordan Scott, a former four-star recruit himself, has a game that certainly cannot be overlooked.
Ward, who has known Scott since they were 9 years old, highlighted a trait of his that people don't seem to be talking about with the sizable wing from Virginia.
"Jordan can shoot the ball from the parking lot if he needed to," Ward said while speaking to reporters at the Moneyball Pro-Am last week. "I think I see that every day. He can shoot the ball from the parking lot. And probably that's no exaggeration; he can shoot that ball. I don't think he takes any college 3s in practice; he shoots from the logo, and they go in, and we run back on defense like it never happened. That's just how easy it is for him to shoot.
Scott had spoken on how their games "complement" one another.
"I think we're around the same height and same age, obviously," Scott said. "But a little bit of the same build, he's a little bit bigger. But I think his game really complements my game a little bit. He's more like a power finisher, power forward type, but I'm more of like a wing shooter, a little bit more finesse, but he also has a little bit finesse, so we kind of complement each other on the court, and being interchangeable a little bit, too."
When the two are on the floor together, Ward believes defenders have to pick their poison.
"And then me, I'm more of a spot-up, more so mid-range guy, attack the basketball, high-flyer," he said. "So, it complements me as well because when he's open, I mean, I'm open because you got to go guard him, so (when) I'm down there one-on-one in the post, it's easy money from there.
"And then, say I have it going, don't leave him open. You might as well get back on defense. So, he's just such a great shooter."
Michigan State could have a special tandem at its disposal.
