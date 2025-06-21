Spartans' Glenn Earning Support From Fans
Michigan State junior transfer forward Kaleb Glenn is planning to medically redshirt this upcoming season after suffering a torn patellar tendon this week. As he begins to deal with the setback, Glenn received some very positive support from local fans in East Lansing.
Glenn was photographed with two young Spartan fans just outside of a local restaurant on the corner of Grand River Avenue, just outside Michigan State's campus. Glenn's facial expression in the photo shows that he is in good spirits after dealing with the hardship of a season-ending injury before the year starts.
The Spartans acted fast as Glenn is already in a full protective leg sleeve and crutches on the road back to full health. He is likely going to be back and healthy for the Spartans for the 2026-27 season.
The former Florida Atlantic Owl was assumed to be one of the biggest difference makers for head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans this season. Averaging 12.6 points on 53.1% shooting from the field and a 41% from three-point range, he was certainly going to be one of MSU's top scorers.
Izzo is going to have to shake up the lineup, giving some younger guys more playing time or keeping his season vets on the floor longer during games. He could also seek out a final transfer to join the program late to fill the void. It is a very small pool of players that have yet to transfer for this year.
One thing that Glenn is going to need to rely on throughout his injury adversity is his mindset, staying positive, and continuing to learn even off the floor. Soaking in everything Izzo has to offer as well as gaining more support from fans like the other day are going to go a long way for his mental.
The Spartans kickoff the 2025-26 season in early November and are set for some blockbuster non conference games, featuring Duke, Arkansas, Kentucky, and more. Glenn may not be able to make an impact on the floor, but there is more than enough for him to accomplish as he recovers.
