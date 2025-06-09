REPORT: Spartans' Transfer F Ranked Top-100 Transfer
The Michigan State Spartans brought in several new transfers to join the 2025-26 roster as head coach Tom Izzo looks to win another Big Ten title and make an even deeper run in the NCAA Tournament. Of those transfers, only one was tabbed in the Top 100.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello released a Top 100 ranking of offseason transfers and explained how they impact their respective programs. He ranked FAU transfer forward Kaleb Glenn as the No. 100 and final transfer on the list.
"Tom Izzo really needed to add outside shooting from the portal, and Glenn certainly fits that mold," Borzello wrote. "He's comfortable coming off the bench, so it's not a guarantee he will be an immediate starter in East Lansing, but he will get plenty of time on the wings next to Trey Fort and Coen Carr."
Borzello was spot on in his assessment of Glenn and his role in East Lansing. He is more than likely going to be one of the first players off the bench, backing up Carr, who is expected to have a major breakout year.
One of the biggest issues that played a role in the Spartans' Elite Eight loss to the Auburn Tigers this past March was their lack of shooting, specifically from 3-point range. They made sure to go after a big body forward that can still shoot the lights out from downtown.
"Glenn was one of the best sixth men in the country after transferring from Louisville, averaging 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds despite starting just five games," Borzello wrote. "He also shot 41% from 3-point range."
The Spartans are going to lean on Glenn to be a factor from outside while still using his 6-7, 210-pound frame to assert his dominance in the paint. There is certainly a chance that he emerges as the Spartans No. 1 option on offense and has himself a phenomenal season.
If Glenn can give the Spartans anywhere from 10-12 points while pulling down anything over four rebounds per contest, he will prove that he was one of the top transfers in the country and a missing piece that Michigan State needed to get over the hump to be a national championship team.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.