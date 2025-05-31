Who Will be MSU's Top Transfer Next Season?
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for another season in which they seek to dominate the Big Ten and make another run at a national championship. After several departures, the Spartans have reloaded with multiple key pieces in the transfer portal.
From the additions that Michigan State made this offseason, which one of the transfer players is going to shine the brightest in the 2025-'26 season?
The Spartans brought in four transfers who are looking to make a splash in East Lansing. former Samford guard Trey Fort, former Miami (FL) guard Divine Ugochukwu, former Florida Atlantic junior forward Kaleb Glenn and former Harvard guard Denham Wojcik.
Of the additions, Glenn is my pick to be the biggest standout next season. He is playing for his third school in three seasons after transferring from Louisville to FAU. He is coming off a season where he averaged 12.6 points with 4.8 rebounds and a strong 3-point shooting percentage of 41%.
Glenn fits this offense extremely well, and he will be utilized a ton with how redshirt sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr. and Ugochukwu are going to facilitate. Being able to get the 6-7, 210-pound wing on a pick and roll is going to be deadly. Much like we saw with Fears and Carson Cooper last year.
He is an extremely versatile piece because he has the big body and finishing ability to find success down low, but also has an incredible outside shot that is going to pay dividends. When opponents clog up the paint to stop Glenn from attacking, he will just step out for a kick-out 3-pointer.
This seems like the year where Glenn really hits his stride as he has gradually improved over the past two seasons. He may not average over a dozen points as he did last year in the AAC, but he will certainly find that his shooting ability and paint presence will translate extremely well.
The versatility to score from all three levels is what makes Glenn the top candidate to take over this Spartan team. It is sometimes hard for a first-year transfer to enter the program and seamlessly succeed, but entering his third collegiate season, Glenn should be more than ready to ball out.
