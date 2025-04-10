Young Spartan G Could Emerge Next Season
Michigan State freshman guard Kur Teng might not have played a ton this past season, but his potential to emerge as one of the most impactful players is very high. His sophomore season in 2025-26 could easily be the year that Teng breaks out as a star guard for the Spartans.
Teng received very little playing time as a freshman this past season, sitting behind many veteran players due to the amount of deptht that the Spartans possessed. He played in 19 games, earning 10 points and 14 rebounds in 55 total minutes of action.
Rebounding has been a major emphasis for Spartan guards, specifically last year, and Spartans head coach Izzo will expect Teng to follow suit. In his short amount of playing time, he pulled down four offensive rebounds. At 6-4, 190 pounds, he shows a bit of a Coen Carr build in that aspect.
Izzo spoke last August regarding Teng's potential and what he sees in the young star. Izzo sited a similar player comparison to his game, relating it to one of the more recent star players to come through the program.
"He's [Teng] going to be a good player," Izzo said. " ... If you watch him shoot, he doesn't miss many shots. He's a shooter that can guard people and he's been coached, hard. ... There is some Josh Langford to him. I think he shoots it better than Josh, but he's not quite as athletic I don't think. He is more athletic than I thought."
The former four-star recruit hails from Haverhill, Massachusetts and was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state and 63rd nationally, per 247Sports. What was he has put on tape and shown Izzo in a short amount of time, Teng will be a valuable asset for years to come in East Lansing.
Teng has elite scoring ability from all three levels. He can mix up a defender from beyond the 3-point arc, knocking down a contested 3 while taking going off the dribble and finishing at the rim. It was very beneficial for him to soak in all the Spartan knowledge this year to make a future splash.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and please join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.