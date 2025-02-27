MSU is Built to Win Ugly Games
After a half-court prayer from Tre Holloman was answered, the Michigan State Spartans took down the Maryland Terrapins on the road, 58-55.
The Spartans have beaten the Terps in seven consecutive games. Their last loss came at the Breslin Center in 2020.
This was not a pretty game whatsoever. Both teams shot below 35 percent from the field and combined only to hit eight 3-pointers.
This game proved that MSU is capable of winning games in any fashion. They have won blowouts, close games, and drag-’em-down fights like Wednesday’s game.
This game also showed that it does not matter when the Spartans do not hit their outside shots. They can still win against some of the best teams in the nation.
MSU is one of the best defensive teams in the country. It shut down future first-round pick Derik Queen, allowing the star center to shoot just 2-of-11 from the field while forcing three turnovers out of him.
The Spartans do not shy away from the top teams they face. The Xfinity Center in College Park is one of the toughest environments in college basketball, and they hung tight and pulled off a victory.
MSU’s defense and rebounding get it done even when the offense is not hitting. Usually, its offense is not this bad, but Wednesday was especially bad.
The Spartans are one of the deepest teams in college basketball. They did not allow Maryland to score a single bench point while they scored 23.
While that is a lower output than usual for the MSU bench, it does not have to be high when it is allowing no bench points.
MSU’s depth and defense will allow them to outlast almost any opponent. When you can’t find ways to score, you have to find ways to survive.
In the NCAA Tournament, if you survive, you advance. If the Spartans can start hitting outside shots against the best teams they face, they could have a convincing run in March.
This MSU team has a different mentality than in previous years. It may not have won this game in years past.
Instead, the Spartans find yet another way to win a basketball game. That will matter in March.
