MSU Alum Ishbia's Suns Release Blunt Announcement of HC Firing
The Phoenix Suns were one of the top teams in basketball just four years ago, just two wins away from earning their first title in franchise history.
But Phoenix would blow a 2-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals, losing their next four games to the Milwaukee Bucks. And things haven't been quite the same since then.
The Suns would go as far as the second round of the playoffs the next two seasons, including the 2023 campaign when they traded for superstar forward Kevin Durant.
But last year, the team got bounced in the first round, and this year, it missed out on the postseason, despite starting the year 8-1.
As a result, Phoenix fired head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was actually the head coach of that Bucks team that beat the Suns in those 2021 Finals.
"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the club said in a statement. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."
It's a tough time for Suns owner and Michigan State alum Mat Ishbia. A franchise that seemingly had an incredibly bright future just four years ago has fallen back down to below-average, even with Durant, a two-time NBA champion and former MVP.
And now, Durant, as well as fellow superstar Bradley Beal, could be on their way out this offseason.
"Phoenix is expected to engage in trade conversations involving Durant and will have discussions on the future of Beal, according to sources," reported ESPN's Shams Charania.
"Multiple teams will seriously pursue Durant, who finished another stellar season, and the franchise is expected to work with Durant and his business partner and Boardroom CEO Rich Kleiman on the next landing spot for the future Hall of Famer."
Things in the front office have to be figured out as well, as general manager James Jones' contract is set to expire. It will be up to Ishbia whether or not he should be extended.
Ishbia officially purchased the Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion in February of 2023.
The former Spartan basketball player was a member of Michigan State's 2000 national title team.
Be sure to follow along with all our Spartan athletics coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.