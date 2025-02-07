Former Spartan Looks Strong With New Team
Former Michigan State guard Max Christie was recently involved in the most shocking trade in NBA history and is thriving in his new threads, joining the Dallas Mavericks last weekend. After spending the first few seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he has continued to impress.
The trade sent both Christie and NBA champion Anthony Davis to Dallas in exchange for five-time All-NBA guard Luke Doncic. After taking a few days to travel and adjust, Christie made his Mavericks debut on Tuesday night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite a 2-point loss, Christie shined bright in the first game with his new team. He came off the bench, playing 32 minutes, scoring 15 points on a perfect 4-4 3-point shooting night. He also pulled down nine rebounds while dishing three assists and earning one steal.
The former Spartan was averaging just above 25 minutes per game and 8.5 points per game with the Lakers before the trade and has already shown Maverick fans why he only spent one season as a college player. He is continuing to prove why he belongs in the NBA.
Christie followed up his strong debut performance with another 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in a win over the Boston Celtics to wrap up a five-game road trip. The Mavericks are currently 27-25, holding the eighth seed and final playoff spot in the Western Conference standings.
The trade puts Christie in a much larger role for a team that seeks to return to the playoffs for the second-straight season. If he continues to play the way he has started with his new club, Christie could be a key asset for Dallas, looking to surprise people after trading away their franchise player.
The Mavericks will return home for their next five contests starting Saturday afternoon. Christie will be able to finally settle into his new town after what has been a hectic week, experiencing the first trade of his career. His early success with Dallas proves promising for his future with the organization.
Christie spent just one season at Michigan State, where he averaged 9.3 points per game and 3.5 rebounds.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.