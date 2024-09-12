Lakers News: Anthony Davis Reiterates Desire to Play With Another Big Man This Season
After spending the 2024 Paris Olympics frequently playing alongside another nominal center in starter Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers or his fellow reserve Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, it appears that All-NBA Second Team Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis would like to return to his original position of power forward, at least on occasion.
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Davis wants taller frontcourts when he's on the floor.
"One thing Davis has made clear to the Lakers, sources told ESPN, is his preference to play alongside another big more often. The Lakers are thin in the middle going into the season with Christian Wood expected to be out for at least eight weeks following left knee surgery, leaving Jaxson Hayes and two-way player Colin Castleton as the only other healthy centers on the roster," McMenamin writes, ominously.
During the Lakers' most successful season with the nine-time All-Star rostered, 2019-20, the 6-foot-10 big man generally started at power forward, alongside JaVale McGee or Dwight Howard at center. Davis still often closed games as a more mobile, playmaking five, but he clearly enjoyed being able to pack the paint with help, or even leaking out beyond the interior with his (at the time) still-lethal jumper. Davis' shooting has since eroded, and he was essentially transitioned into a full-time center role by the Lakers' ill-fated 2021-22 season, even with Howard back on the roster — accompanied by a totally washed-up DeAndre Jordan.
Wood always seemed like the best on-court compliment to Davis, at least in theory. A career 37.2 percent 3-point shooter on 3.3 triple tries a night, the well-traveled 6-foot-9 big man can play at either center or power forward (though he was generally used in the latter role last year), and is athletic enough to be able to challenge players at the rim — although he has proven to be an erratic and often uninterested defender. Health dogged him last year with Los Angeles, too, and his jumper wasn't nearly to the level L.A. had hoped. The 28-year-old only averaged 6.9 points on .466/.307/.702 shooting splits, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 blocks across 50 contests. That marked his worst scoring output over the course of a full season since 2018-19.
Hayes has the athleticism to be a solid defender, but has no jumper, and lacks great defensive instincts. Castleton is even more raw than Hayes. For a true upgrade in 2024-25, the Lakers would have to explore a trade.
