Michigan State Looks to Set Program Record
No. 8 Michigan State has already clinched its first Big Ten title since 2020, but the Spartans are still chasing history in their final game against their bitter rival, the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines.
A strong finish to the regular season will stamp this Michigan State roster with some of the best teams in program history. The Spartans are 16-3 in Big Ten play this season, tying the program record for most conference wins in a regular season.
In 2018, Michigan State won 16 games, which is even more impressive in an 18-game conference schedule. When the Big Ten expanded to a 20-game schedule in 2019, the Spartans won 16 games for a second consecutive season,
The Spartans also have the opportunity to extend their winning streak against the Wolverines to four games. After beating up on a struggling team last season, it will be quite the accomplishment if Michigan State can stifle a team with championship aspirations.
It won’t be easy for the Spartans, Michigan is looking for a much-needed win after dropping consecutive games to Illinois and Maryland. The Wolverines are in danger of dropping into a five or six seed, where upsets are much more likely in March Madness.
Earlier in the season, there were conversations on social media criticizing the strength of the Spartans’ schedule. With one regular-season game remaining, the Spartans have 11 Quad 1 wins, which is the most in the Big Ten.
The Spartans have shown out at the Breslin Center all season. In 15 games, Michigan State is 14-1 on its home court with an average margin of victory of 16 points per game. The only loss at home came to the Indiana Hoosiers, who have turned their season around and possibly have a chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The Green and White have proven that they don’t get ahead of themselves when playing good basketball and have a special ability to keep the momentum going. After a win this season, the Spartans are 20-4, beating opponents by an average of 11 points.
Michigan State is looking to carry the momentum from its come-from-behind victory over Iowa on Thursday.
