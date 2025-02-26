MSU vs. Michigan Game Made History
The Michigan State Spartans defeated their in-state rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, 75-62, last Friday.
MSU marched into its rival's home court and not only defeated it in front of its home fans, but in front of millions across the world.
According to Fox Sports, the clash between Michigan State and Michigan landed within the top-10 most-watched men's college basketball games in the channel's history. To be precise, the game was viewed by 1,783,000 fans, which made it the eighth most-watched men's regular season college hoops game ever on FOX and the most-watched men's college hoops game on FOX of the season so far.
Talk about huge publicity not only for the two schools' basketball programs but for the Big Ten as a whole. Fortunately for the Spartans, they found themselves on the right side of the viewing as the MSU faithful will be able to hold that over their rival for years to come.
In fact, MSU is set to conclude their season against the Wolverines, only this time it will be held over in East Lansing. Lucky for Tom Izzo's Spartans, the team has performed well at home all season long as the two programs continue to fight for the top spot in the Big Ten standings.
Young Spartans such as Jase Richardson, Jeremy Fears Jr. and Xavier Booker, to name a few, were seen by the world at this point in their basketball playing career. The viewership will only expand the increase in NBA teams watching you play while gaining more fans across the United States.
Before the Spartans and Michigan have a chance to repeat history in the final game of the season, MSU still has business to take care of in the form of other Big Ten opponents. The next matchup for the Spartans is against the Maryland Terrapins, which is another program that could pull the rug right under MSU.
It will be intriguing to see if the Spartans' viewership increases in their next game, regardless if their opponent isn't the Wolverines. As college basketball ends its season in the upcoming weeks, fans will need to get a load of MSU before it is too late.
