Former Spartans to Meet in the NBA Playoffs
Former Michigan State guard Gary Harris came off the bench to help lift the Orlando Magic over the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 in the play-in tournament.
Harris played 13 minutes and was a plus-11 on the court for the Magic. The 11-season NBA veteran is one of the best shooters on the Magic despite not receiving much playing time.
The Magic weren’t projected to be in the Play-In to begin the season after surprising the NBA with a No. 5 seed finish last season. However, a combination of injuries, including Harris, who missed 44 games, and an offense that struggled mightily throughout the regular season. Orlando finished with a record of 41-41.
Orlando’s bench unit was critical in the win. Magic guards Anthony Black and Cole Anthony shot the lights out and combined for seven 3-pointers and 42 points on Tuesday.
With the win, the Magic have the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and will face the reigning NBA Champions, the Boston Celtics, in the first round.
The Celtics’ bench features former Michigan State center Xavier Tillman Sr. During his three seasons in East Lansing, Tillman Sr. played 105 games and averaged 8.7 points per game.
Tillman has had a tough time finding minutes in Boston’s rotation this season after being acquired at the 2024 midseason trade deadline.
However, with the injury history of Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis, Tillman Sr. could be used during the playoff run. Last season, Porzingis missed significant time, and Tillman had to step up for the Celtics in the NBA Finals.
The Celtics are the much better team and will likely take out the Magic in four or five games. Neither Harris nor Tillman Sr. is expected to make a significant impact on the series. Although one surprise performance off the bench could determine who moves on to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
This will be the second matchup between former Spartans in the NBA postseason. In the Western Conference play-in, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. faced off against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. The championship experience of Green and the Warriors was enough to advance past the Grizzlies, 121-116.
Now, Jackson and his Grizzlies will face off against fellow former Spartan Max Christie and the Dallas Mavericks in the 10/8 Western Conference play-in matchup on Friday. The winner will face the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
