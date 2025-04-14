Former Spartan Stars to Face Off in NBA Play-In Tournament
The NBA postseason is set, and what an exciting one it should be.
Before the playoffs get underway, four play-in tournament games will take place to determine the 7 and 8 seeds for each conference, a format that began in 2021.
This year, one of the play-in games will be a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, two teams that have been regulars in the playoffs in recent years, last year having been an exception for Memphis, though it made it the three years prior.
The Warriors, of course, have been the league's most successful team of the last decade, having collected four titles in that span.
The showdown will feature two of the best defensive players in the league, both of whom happen to be Spartans: Draymond Green and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Each star has won a Defensive Player of the Year Award, and Green is likely on his way to receiving his second at the age of 35.
Both Michigan State products had impressive campaigns this year, especially Jackson, who turned in a career season, averaging 22.2 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks in 74 games. He was named to his second-career All-Star Game.
Green, meanwhile, wasn't nearly as impactful offensively, but he elevated his defense back to the level it was at in his prime. He averaged 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks, but his ability to lock down opponents all year goes beyond the stats and was what truly stood out about his defensive presence.
Both Spartans will likely receive major honors for their respective campaigns, with both being shoo-ins for All-Defensive Team honors.
This contest should be an exciting one for Spartan fans to tune in to and watch as two former collegiate stars who once donned the Green and White battle it out in the paint, looking to stamp their ticket to the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors are the seventh-place team, and the Grizzlies are the eighth-place team. The winner will earn the 7 seed in the Western Conference, while the loser will have one last opportunity to battle for the 8 seed when it takes on the winner of the ninth-place/10th-place matchup (Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks).
Should Dallas win, we will see yet another Spartan showdown, this one including Max Christie.
Golden State and Memphis will face off on Tuesday at 10 p.m. EST. It will air on TNT.
