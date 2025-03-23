MSU Must Limit Lobos' Top Two Stars
The No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (27-6) have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, preparing to face an extremely talented No. 10 seed New Mexico Lobos (27-7) team. The Spartans will have to limit two dangerous scorers for a team that has already pulled off an upset.
The Lobos took the floor Friday night in Cleveland, Ohio, just before the Spartans' 25-point win over No. 15 Bryant on Friday night. They pulled out an impressive 75-66 win over No. 7 seed Marquette Golden Eagles.
New Mexico's top two players came to play in junior guard Donovan Dent and senior center Nelly Junior Joseph. They combined for 40 of the team's 75 points in an upset win that pushed the Lobos into the second round for the first time since 2012.
Dent was the Mountain West's leading scorer this season, posting 20.6 points and a team-high 6.4 assists per game. Dent was the Lobos' leading scorer in Friday's win, netting 21 points with a team-high six assists and two blocks.
Junior Joseph had an equally impressive showing, pouring in 19 points with seven rebounds with several put-back buckets. Both guys played over 30 minutes of the ballgame against Marquette, driving the Lobos to a memorable win.
The Spartans will have a plan to disrupt both elite ballplayers and their two best qualities will help them do that. Dent not only had the team-high in points, but he also led the Lobos in turnovers with eight. He is currently averaging 3.1 turnovers per game and is susceptible to key turnovers.
Rebounding from junior post players Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, along with sophomore forward Coen Carr, will be able to keep Junior Joseph off the glass. Despite grabbing seven rebounds on Friday, the Lobos center only had one offensive rebound to the team's nine total.
There is no doubt that both Dent and Junior Joseph will score some points, but there are ways to limit two guys who have never played in the Round of 32. If the Spartans stick to their strength and force Dent to turn the ball over while silencing Junior Joseph in the rebound game, they should find a win.
