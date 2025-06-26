Grading NBA Draft: Is Jase Richardson The Steal Of Night?
The Orlando Magic mortgaged a significant part of their future trading four first-round picks to begin the offseason. They retained the No. 25 pick in hopes of going all-in for championship contention. There was a chance they would deal the pick. Instead, they got it right by selecting a young offensive threat in Jase Richardson.
Jase Richardson, Guard, Michigan State
Grade: A-
The Magic entered the offseason with a clear goal to improve their offensive production. Not only did they trade for one of the league’s best shooters, but they also drafted a top shot-creating guard, rounding out a summer that included moving on from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony.
The Michigan State freshman averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. His role with the Magic is clear, provide a scoring boost off the bench. Highly regarded for his midrange game and pick-and-roll creation, Richardson doesn’t need playmakers to generate points.
His stock dropped after the NBA Combine. Early mock drafts projected him to go between picks 10 and 20, including Orlando at No. 16. His 6-foot frame, 6-6 wingspan, and limited playmaking likely hurt his draft position. Despite those concerns, they got the best available player and the best fit.
The son of former Magic wing Jason Richardson, Jase has the potential to develop into a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. He showcased the ability to take over the scoring load, leading his team to the NCAA Elite Eight.
Despite his smaller measurements, he plays with a physical defensive mindset. Not wanting to dismantle their defensive identity, he's a strong fit for the Magic on that end of the floor.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Orlando Magic Draw Indiana Pacers Comparison To Become Next Title Contenders
Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Show Orlando Magic Making Significant Jump
Orlando Magic Fans React To Passing On Hometown Trade Target