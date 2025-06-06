Mat Ishbia Ridiculed for Speculated Reliance on Spartan Heritage
Phoenix Suns fans are beside themselves this offseason, and rightfully so.
Since making the NBA Finals in 2021, the Suns have failed to advance past the second round, even despite gaining stars like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal along the way.
This season, they failed to even make the playoffs and will likely trade Durant, essentially undoing everything that had been built to make the Suns a championship team.
And a lot of blame has been placed on Michigan State alum Mat Ishbia, the Suns' owner.
Now, Ishbia is facing more ridicule than he ever has in his time at the helm after news broke on Wednesday that he was hiring Jordan Ott to be Phoenix's head coach.
Ott, who has no prior head coaching experience, is a former Michigan State basketball staff member. Earlier this spring, Ishbia had also promoted Brian Gregory, a former Michigan State basketball assistant coach, whom he played for, as general manager.
Fans are viewing it all as a pattern that isn't coincidental and have been quite critical of what they sense to be biased hires.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, who broke the story that the Suns were hiring Ott, had reported that the hiring process was a "comprehensive, four-round search that included over 15 candidates." With this considered, while it may have played a factor to some extent, Ishbia having immediately latched onto the Michigan State connection doesn't seem likely. It's clear there was more careful consideration than that.
With that said, the hire is a major downgrade when you consider the Suns' last two head coaches, Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams, were both NBA Coach of the Year winners, Budenholzer having won the award twice. He also won a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, ironically against Phoenix.
The frustration is fair.
Ishbia played at Michigan State for three seasons and was part of back-to-back Final Four appearances that included a title in 2000. He went on to become one of the school's wealthiest alums and is a courteous donor.
Ishbia purchased the Suns in 2022, joined by his brother and fellow Spartan alum, Justin Ishbia, as part majority owner.
