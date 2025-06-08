Saddi Washington Thanks MSU Basketball for Giving Him Direction
Michigan State basketball made a big addition to its coaching staff last year when it landed former Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington, son of Spartan basketball great Stan Washington.
Washington comes off his first season with the program, one that, of course, saw much success -- a trip to the Elite Eight and a Big Ten title. He and the Spartans also swept his former team.
Recently, Washington gave a little insight into where he was at this point last year, opening up with a brief heartfelt message to Michigan State basketball.
He wrote the following on X, formerly known as Twitter:
"A yr ago I was discouraged & frustrated about where my career was going. I even questioned if God saw me. Enter Coach Izzo & @MSU_Basketball. I can’t say enough about the PEOPLE I’m blessed to work alongside everyday."
Washington had coached at Michigan for eight seasons, a stint that included much success, including a Big Ten regular season title, two Big Ten Tournament titles and a trip to the national championship. He also coached at Oakland for 10 years and played at Western Michigan.
Given his father's career at Michigan State and the fact that he grew up in Lansing, Washington knew the Michigan State program well. And he had known Izzo for a very long time.
"I’ve known him (Washington) since he was in junior high school, where he had Doug Herner as a teacher and I’ve had a great relationship with him and his family for a long, long time," Izzo had said in a statement when he announced the hiring. "Obviously, he’s got some deep ties at Michigan State as his parents and his brother are all alums and his father, Stan, was one of the greats of our program.
"Saddi is not only a real and genuine person, but he’s an incredible coach who has had a great career working for some great people, from my good friend Greg Kampe at Oakland and to his last eight years at Michigan, under both John Beilein and Juwan Howard. He’s an outstanding teacher with a great basketball IQ and has been recognized as a great recruiter, in and out of Michigan."
Stan Washington was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan State.
