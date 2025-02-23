Spartans' Success in Quick Turnarounds Has Been Impressive
The No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (22-5, 13-3) once again displayed their toughness and resiliency after Friday's road rivalry win over the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (20-6, 12-3) in Ann Arbor. The last week has been a marathon for this team, and they are leading the race to this point.
In an eight-day span, the Spartans played three of the Big Ten's toughest teams, including two on the road. Not to mention, their last two opponents were Top 15 teams. They handily won all three contests, scoring 75 points or more while allowing 66 points or less in each victory.
Spartans head coach Tom Izzo spoke after his team's signature win and mentioned how his team is able to survive these quick turnarounds and continue to find success. The immense depth of this team is one of their biggest strengths, and it feels as if the entire roster plays a consistent role.
"I mean, they play a lot of people too, but we just kept rolling people in there," Izzo said. "Other than Jase's [Richardson] 32, nobody played more than 25 minutes, and I know that might be upsetting for some people, but it's been good for us. I think good for winning, it's what you got to do, especially when you got a schedule like we've got now. So many games in a short period of time, and we still got four more games left. We had five, some schools only had three, so we got our work cut out for us still, it's not going to get any easier."
Spartans high-flying, sophomore forward Coen Carr made the direct correlation from what his team has experienced over the past week to the similarities of the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans had just two days to prepare for the Wolverines and will have a similar scenario in March.
"It kind of brings it to March Madness a little bit; you don't get much time at all to prepare for the team that you're playing against," Carr said. "So to be able to have these quick turnarounds and win is great."
If the Spartans win their first tournament game in the Round of 64, they will have just 24 hours to prepare for their opponent in the Round of 32. The strong preparation and success against some of the nation's top teams prove that this team will be able to do the same in the big dance.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.