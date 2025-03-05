WATCH: Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo Previews Iowa, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State is on the verge of an accomplishment the program is quite familiar with, though hasn't achieved in five years.
With a win over Iowa on Thursday, the Spartans will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.
Michigan State hasn't beaten Iowa since January of 2023, as the Hawkeyes have come out on top in the last two meetings.
The Spartans will have a chance to end that minor drought and secure something not many had thought was achievable for this team going into the season.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media on Tuesday, previewing Thursday's matchup and more. You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's press conference:
Izzo: "Well, right now every win's a big win, so Sunday was a big win because every win for the last five games for the last five games has been a big win because that's what you got to do when you're playing for something. It's pressure. It's good pressure. But I said it all year long that I've been impressed on how hard they work. Today, we had a great practice, to me. Still stuck together. It's nice to see Jaden [Akins] hit some shots in the game. He hit more shots today. And, of course, Jaxon [Kohler] was incredible; the rebounding, the scoring, the defense he played, the group has continued to play with each other. I think that's important. We took a light day off yesterday. Lot of film, lot of walkthrough. And [with] my luck, that one time when we – like Marquise [Gray] just came in and asked me if it was the third practice of the day. I said, ‘No, no, Marquise, that's illegal again now.’ But he kind of told the players what it was like back in the day. But we've been focusing everything in Iowa, as you can imagine. And Iowa, listen, they've had some ups and downs, they've had a couple of injuries. Their starting center was out for a couple games, came back, then went back out. And that was quite a few games ago, but they lost some games in that stretch. They lead the league in scoring offense, they’re hitting 10 3s a game. Prolific scorer in [Payton] Sandfort. I mean, he's got his brother, too, but him and [Josh] Dix are unbelievable shooters. And so that is going to be a big concern for us. Obviously, [Owen] Freeman’s been out for a while. So, they're used to playing without him. They do it by committee, like we do at our centers. But Dix and Sandfort are guys that can light it up in no time. I saw them take a 12-point deficit and turn it into a lead in about 4 minutes, so they're lethal in that respect. It’s Senior Night, they got some good seniors that have been there. Michigan State comes in, and we understand it's a big game. We understand that there's pressure on them, pressure on us. That's the nature of the beast, so we're excited and ready to go.”
