WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Reflects on Win Over Michigan, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- No. 8 Michigan State men's basketball is riding high after winning three in a row, including back-to-back ranked wins.
The Spartans' most recent victory, of course, came against their greatest rival, Michigan, which fell from No. 12 to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
Now, Michigan State turns its attention to yet another ranked opponent, No. 20 Maryland.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo addressed the media on Monday, reflecting on the win over the Wolverines on Friday while looking ahead to Wednesday's road matchup with the Terrapins.
You can watch below:
Below is a transcript from Izzo's postgame press conference on Friday:
Izzo: "I've had a chance to do a lot of things in my career, but not sure I've ever had a seven-day span like the one we just had. And most of the credit should go to my assistant coaches and my players. The job they did with the quick turnarounds and what we went through was unbelievable. We beat a damn good team today. They are hard to guard. They missed some shots, too. I thought the first half, we were awful, and we only had one guy, Jase, that played well, and when I went into halftime, I said we had a chance because I thought we'd be about 15 down the way we played, and then, maybe they didn't make some shots, although, they shot 53%, but the turnovers we had that led to touchdowns were ridiculous. And so, we felt like if we could just do a few things, move the ball a little better, make a couple shots, which for us to make that many 3s was a miracle the way we've been shooting lately. But I really felt like Trey Holloman did a hell of a job and Jase Richardson was unbelievable. And we got lucky. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] banks in his in a shot. We got lucky. And they missed a couple of shots that I think they normally hit. So, well-coached team. They changed it up on us; went zone and man. But I thought our guys responded after a couple tough runs."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.