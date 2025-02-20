WATCH: Michigan State's Tom Izzo Previews No. 12 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Fresh off its impressive 75-66 victory over No. 13 Purdue, No. 14 Michigan State has quickly turned its attention to its next opponent on the schedule -- No. 12 Michigan.
The Wolverines sit atop the Big Ten, while the Spartans are now just a half-game back.
Friday's matchup in Ann Arbor will be the first time the in-state rivals have both been ranked going into their matchup since Jan 5, 2020 when, ironically, Michigan State was ranked 14th and Michigan was ranked 12th.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, who knows the rivalry all too well, previewed Friday's contest when he addressed the media on Wednesday.
You can watch below:
Izzo addressed the media after his team's win over Purdue on Tuesday. Below is a transcript from his opening statement:
Izzo: "Well, these teams take a lot out of you. It was a hell of a game. It was like [Gene] Keady and [Jud] Heathcote. I mean, it was -- both teams only got 48 shots up. They shot 51 [percent], we shot 58 [percent], which is odd. There weren't a lot of rebounds to be had when you shoot that well. Uncharacteristically, we shot poor from the free-throw line, but 20 assists on 28 baskets, eight turnovers, those are ingredients that help you win games. And I thought so many of our guys -- I mean, our bench was 15-of-21 and did an unbelievable job. Frankie Fidler came back and did some things. Tre Holloman was dynamite. Coop [Carson Cooper] and Coen, Coen Carr did a yeoman's job, and our starters -- Jeremy Fears, he had to -- we did a hell of a job on [Braden] Smith because he's a hell of a player. And we didn't do a hell of a job on Kaufman [Trey Kaufman-Renn], but he's even a better player, I think. And we tried to double a little bit; he made some good shots, some good plays. But in general, we outrebounded them by a couple, the turnovers are a big thing, we had 10 steals, and they had four. And I'm going to stay on this: this team has owned us, they really have. Last few years, they've owned us. And it's because they're well-coached. They got a good team. The guys were classy after the game, and I felt like these two programs kind of mirror each other in a lot of ways. And I feel fortunate and good to win a game like that."
