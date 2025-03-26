Recent Trend Cannot Continue for MSU Against Ole Miss
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to advance to the Elite Eight with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday evening.
MSU has gotten off to slow starts in its first two NCAA Tournament games, allowing the Bryant Bulldogs to hang around in the first half and falling into a double-digit hole against the New Mexico Lobos.
Tom Izzo’s team dug itself out of both those bad spots and won both games comfortably, but this Rebels team is different. If the Spartans fall behind early, they will have a much tougher time catching up.
Chris Beard’s Ole Miss squad went 22-11 this season and finished 10-8 in the SEC. While that record is solid, they have played even better during the tournament.
The Rebels held an 18-point lead over North Carolina in their first-round matchup. It took a furious comeback from the Tar Heels that came up short for the game to look closer than it was.
Then, Ole Miss dominated No. 3-seeded Iowa State en route to a 13-point victory. The Rebels were not favored in the game, making the win much more impressive.
The red-hot Rebels have averaged 81.0 points per game during their first two tournament games. That hot shooting will be put to the test against the Spartans’ top-ranked defense.
However, if Ole Miss is shooting it well to start and MSU is not, Izzo’s team may face some serious trouble. This is the toughest offense the Spartans have faced in the tournament thus far, and it may be less susceptible to MSU’s defense.
The Spartans are capable of hitting shots from the outside. It did not come together against New Mexico, but they were able to take care of business.
MSU must find easy shots to start the game. If it can work the ball inside for layups and get into a rhythm, it could eventually work its offensive game to the outside.
That, plus the energy the Spartans will bring defensively and on the glass, should keep the game close in the first half or give them a comfortable lead.
This will be a tough test for Izzo’s team. The Spartans cannot afford to trail early, because the Rebels are built not to let teams come back.
