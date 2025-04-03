Spartans Should be Eyeing These Three Transfer Big Men
In the last three days, the Michigan State Spartans have lost three key players off their roster at the forward or center position. Senior forward Frankie Fidler and center Szymon Zapala are both graduating, while sophomore forward Xavier Booker has entered the transfer portal.
For now, it looks like the Spartans will return junior forward Jaxon Kohler and center Carson Cooper, but they will require at least one more big body in the paint to help them improve their post presence.
More consistent big man play can make this team even better next season, as this past year's team relied heavily on strong guard play and using the guards to help find the big men open near the rim. Michigan State is seeking a player who can catch it in the post, go to work, and get a bucket.
Bowling Green Sr. F Marcus Johnson
Johnson was a Division II transfer who spent just one season with the Falcons, leading the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game. The Spartans faced Johnson early in the season when he dropped 23 points on a very good Michigan State defense, showing his ability to post up and shoot.
At 6-7, 265 pounds, Johnson has a big-frame body that is able to attack the basket in several ways. He can knock it down from deep, shooting 39.4% from 3-point range on just over six attempts per game on average, and possesses the quick post moves to find an open shot near the basket.
Youngstown State So. C Gabe Dynes
Dynes is a 7-3, 225-pound center that could easily be compared to Zapala from this past season. But the way that the sophomore plays, he does not exude the dainty, wobbly, big man vibes that any seven-footer might. This would be the ultimate rim protector and difference maker for the Spartans.
The Independence, Kentucky native is both a monster with the ball in his hands and when swatting away opposing shots. He ranked third in the nation in blocks per game (3.1) while averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds. He showed the ability to post up and dunk while also taking his defender off the dribble.
Dynes would command the paint, much of what the Spartans did a great deal of this season against the opposing team. They would love another 7-foot shot blocker with guard-like talents to be able to change the outlook of this team for next season.
Florida State Jr. F Malique Ewin
Ewin is a special talent who could take this Spartan team from the Elite Eight to the national championship with his presence. The former Seminole stands at 6-11, 230 pounds and showed that he is able to dominate at the highest level.
After stints at Ole Miss and the junior college level, Ewin started all 30 games for Florida State this past year, finishing second on the team in average points (14.2) and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per contest. He shot the ball at 59.6% from the field but does not have the three-point shot ability.
There is a lot of talent within Ewin and with two years of eligibility remaining, this would be the ideal time to make a pitch to bring him to East Lansing. Not to mention that Spartan junior forward Coen Carr is a Georgia native who could make a recruiting pitch to Ewin, who hails from Lawrenceville, Georgia.
