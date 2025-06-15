Where Did MSU Basketball Players Transfer This Offseason?
The Michigan State Spartans used the transfer portal heavily this offseason but also saw their most significant losses since the portal’s rise to prominence.
MSU let AJ Hoggard and Mady Sissoko go to the portal last season, but the team was better as a result of their departures. It will be tough to see if its newest exits will do the same.
Tom Izzo has been a strong critic of the portal in the last few seasons but knows it's a major part of the game. Whether he likes it or not, players are going to use it.
So, where did MSU’s outgoing players end up this offseason? Let’s track them down.
Guard Tre Holloman - A shocking decision based on how much of a fan favorite he became last season, Holloman will not be playing in East Lansing next year.
Holloman’s split with MSU did not appear to be amicable. Izzo was shocked by his decision, citing the fact that Holloman wanted a bigger role that he would not get with the Spartans.
As a result, Holloman committed to play for Will Wade at North Carolina State. He averaged 9.1 points and 3.7 assists per game in his junior season.
Forward Xavier Booker - A much less surprising decision, but one that upset fans, Booker never lived up to his five-star ranking in his two seasons at MSU.
Booker averaged 4.3 points per game during his Spartan career, one that was somewhat disappointing given his high school hype. Izzo tried everything he could to get Booker going, but nothing seemed to work.
He had options this offseason, but Booker decided to head west and commit to Mick Cronin and the UCLA Bruins. He will return to the Breslin Center next season to face his former team.
Guard Gehrig Normand - Another player who never got it going, Normand’s fit at MSU never worked out from the start.
Normand only appeared in 13 games last season, playing an average of 2 minutes and averaging less than a point per game. He is a good shooter, so he should have a solid role at a smaller school.
That smaller school is Santa Clara, a WCC team that plays in California. More minutes and opportunities to let it fly should be in Normand’s future.
