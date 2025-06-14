Spartan Transfer Projected Starter for Big Ten Foe
Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker was one of the first players from last year's team to hit the portal and find a new home, transferring in conference to join the UCLA Bruins and head coach Mick Cronin. He is projected to have a much larger role than he did in East Lansing.
CBS Sports college basketball expert Jon Rothstein projected Booker to be the starting big man for the Bruins next season and a very attainable role for the Spartan transfer in 2025-26. The question is, does the junior big man have the ability to maintain that role if he begins the year in the starting five?
Rothstein also compared Booker's potential to break out with former Bruin guard Johnny Juzang, who averaged 2.9 points as a freshman at Kentucky, followed by back-to-back seasons averaging 15 or more points as a Bruin. Different positions, but potentially similar fates between the two guys.
Booker was ultimately a non-factor for the Spartans last year as his minutes gradually decreased throughout the season, averaging just 4.7 points on 41.7% shooting with 12.8 minutes per game. After another struggle season, he decided to take his talents to a different Big Ten program.
Looking at the size of this UCLA team, Booker highlights as one of the tallest at 6-11. A starting role would be extremely healthy for Booker's confidence and opportunities to become the impact player that many assumed he would be coming out of high school as a five-star recruit.
Cronin did a sensational job last year with sophomore center Aday Mara, who dominated the post for a majority of the season in Westwood after an uninvolved freshman season. It is now Booker's turn to assume that same role, seeking to be a force down low that will receive anywhere from 15-20 minutes per game.
The Spartans and UCLA will meet this upcoming season at the Breslin Center for the annual cross-country matchup, part of the new Big Ten. Booker should receive a somewhat warm welcome back to East Lansing, but the Izzone will certainly be making it a difficult environment for him.
It should be interesting to see which way the pendulum swings for Booker.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Booker's expectations WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.