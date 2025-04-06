Spartans Must Attack Transfer Portal After Bitter Rival's Success
The Michigan State Spartans are in a situation where they must adjust, or their storied success will wither away much like the era of college basketball before the transfer portal and NIL. They must get aggressive and buy into the new ways of the sport to continue finding success.
The Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan Wolverines, have already landed three of the top six players that were in the transfer portal. North Carolina guard Elliot Cadeau, Illinois forward Morez Johnson, and UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg. Michigan State has been silent in the portal this offseason.
Michigan was extremely active in the portal last season, adding almost an entire new starting five. They went from an 8-24 team that had no hope in sight, to going 27-10, winning a Big Ten Tournament Championship, and making it to the Sweet 16. There may be a blueprint to success in that plan.
There were just two transfers that stood out and played valuable minutes for the Spartans last year in senior forward Frankie Fidler and senior center Szymon Zapala. Both guys came over from mid-major college programs as the Spartans have never gone after the most elite players in the country.
Now that the season is over, several Spartans have already announced their transferring out, including forward Xavier Booker, guard Tre Holloman and guard Gehrig Normand. As their team thins, there has been zero attempt to replace those guys with equal or better talent.
Coach Tom Izzo has openly spoke up against the transfer portal and his dislike for the new ways of the game, but an adjustment must be made if this team wants to take a step forward. Staying stagnant is not going to allow this team to become Final Four caliber.
Simply put, there must be a heightened sense of urgency for Michigan State to grab at least one player out of the transfer portal, most importantly at the forward position. If nothing is done and the Spartans roll into next year with fewer pieces than this past season, success will not follow closely behind.
The transfer portal will close on April 22.
