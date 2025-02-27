Magic Johnson, Others React to MSU's Tre Holloman's Incredible Game-Winner, Which Goes Viral
A half-court make is impressive as it is.
But one for the win as something else.
On Wednesday, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo got to add a new memory to his vault when Spartan junior guard Tre Holloman beat the buzzer to lift No. 8 Michigan State over No. 16 Maryland, 58-55, on the road, doing so in just about as dramatic of a fashion as you can.
Without a surprise, the clip went viral, as Holloman and Michigan State were the talk of the college basketball world on Wednesday night.
Parallels were drawn between Holloman's shot and other game-winners, one of which being Michigan State's win over Maryland in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament when Korie Lucious sent the Terrapins home with a buzzer-beater.
Holloman has often been compared to Spartan legend Cassius Winston. Of course, that begged a comparison between Holloman's half-court shot and Winston's half-court buzzer-beater going to halftime of the Spartans' road game against Maryland in 2020.
Holloman's mother, Crystal Flint, compared the game-winner to her son's buzzer-beater 3 that sent his high school team, Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the state championship in 2021.
Of course, Michigan State legends had to recognize the amazing highlight, including a fellow Spartan point guard who you may know.
Spartan legend Jason Richardson, the father of Holloman's teammate, Jase Richardson, also took to social media.
Holloman had a costly turnover moments before the game-winner, one which led to him fouling and allowing Maryland to tie the game at the charity stripe.
The foul call caused some controversy, as it looked as though Holloman had cleanly stripped the ball.
Not only did his game-winner redeem the turnover, but it fittingly made up for what many believed to be a bad call.
The Spartans' win over Maryland keeps them in the driver's seat in the race for the Big Ten title. It also signified some other noteworthy facts as well.
Michigan State has three more games left on its schedule -- a home game against No. 11 Wisconsin, a road matchup with Iowa and a season-finale home showdown against No. 15 Michigan.
