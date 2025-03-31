Spartans Shooting Woes End Their Season
The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (30-7) fell to the No. 1 overall Auburn Tigers (32-5) in the Elite Eight behind their worst shooting performance of the tournament. They simply could not generate any offensive push throughout all 40 minutes, leading to a 70-64 loss.
The Spartans shot a dreadful 34% from the field and 30% from 3-point range, directly leading to the loss. There were so a multitude of open looks that the Spartans had and simply could not convert. Auburn countered by shooting 42% from the field despite being just 7-25 from beyond the arc.
Spartans senior guard Jaden Akins and junior Tre Holloman were a combined 6-27 from the field, having their worst games of the tournament. As Auburn continued to score at a consistent rate with just one minor scoring drought, Michigan State failed to cut into the lead and battle back.
As the Spartans had pushed through the season, shooting woes were the biggest Achilles heel that had the potential to hinder this team's run to a Final Four. Just one win away from their 11th national semifinal appearance, the offensive struggles finally bit them in the backside.
To this point in the tournament, the Spartans had gotten away with rough first half starts and recovered with incredible second halves. That was not the case on Sunday afternoon, shooting just as poorly in the second half as they did in the first 20 minutes.
Playing the No. 1 overall seed, offense was going to be a high priority as the Tigers averaged 83.6 points per game. Each team that Michigan State had beaten to this point allowed the Spartans to recover, but Auburn was just too talented offensively to allow that for a fourth time.
Despite the loss, this season was one for the books. The Spartans dominated the Big Ten, recording a program record, 17 wins in conference play. They went to their 15th Elite Eight in program history and defied the odds as a unranked preseason team that was projected to finish fifth in the Big Ten.
Looking to next season, the Spartans will require a higher consistency of offense to reach the promise land. They will have the addition of four-star power forward Cam Ward which should give this offense a boost. This group was solid in every area besides the ability to make shots.
