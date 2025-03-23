Spartans' Cam Ward Hoping to Add to Izzo's Legacy
Maryland native and Michigan State basketball commit Cam Ward made the trip to Cleveland on Friday night to support his future team in their first game against 15-seeded Bryant.
He talked to WILX News 10 about his relationship with Tom Izzo and the way Izzo has connected not only with him but his family.
"He [Izzo] has been there every step of the way," Ward said. "From the moment that I first talked to him on the phone, he was there two weeks later offering me, and he's never looked back since. He's been a consistent recruiter, and he's become part of our family."
The thought of him playing in this tournament for Coach Izzo and chasing a title excites Ward.
"Hey man, he's been to 27 consecutive, so hopefully, I can be part of the 28th one and we get a lot of big wins," Ward said. "It's an honor, because it's such a prestigious program with such a prestigious coach, probably one of the best coaches, arguably depending on who you talk to.
"So, to be part of his program, and I'm just coming to play a piece, so hopefully, we get a national championship and be the best team we can be."
Ward will have his chances. Michigan State expects to be in the tournament and to make runs. When you have a Hall-of-Fame coach, anything less is unacceptable. It becomes the standard within the program.
The current season is a great example of the kind of recruiting Izzo does best. The roster is talented, but it's not littered with five-star prospects. It's a 10-deep lineup full of guys that do their jobs, play hard and step up when they're called upon. That's the brand of basketball that produces the kind of high-level consistency that has been taking place under Izzo for nearly 3 straight decades.
Cam Ward fits the mold and seems to be extremely excited about his opportunity to add to a legacy much larger than just one person. Izzo has clearly built a special relationship with Ward and his family and is on pace to keep this thing rolling when Ward gets to campus.
